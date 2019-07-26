|
|
Ron Simplican
passed away July 16, 2019, in Daytona Beach, FL, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in 1942 in Rogers, OH, to Mildred Dyke and Michael Simplican. Ron met Connie Jones in school. They graduated from Lakeland High School and were married in 1960. He worked as an electrician for Ford, served as union steward, and later as Business Agent for IBEW 1377. Ron was an avid collector from a very young age. After retiring, he and Connie moved "back home" to Freeport. In 1998, they began wintering in Florida, and moved to Daytona Beach full-time in 2018. He was a strong, proud, and level-headed man. He is loved and will be missed by many. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Jenny Bardall, and infant son Michael.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Connie; sisters Karen (Dick) Huff and Michelle (Bob) Clay; brother Jerry (Carlene) Simplican; sons Ron (Linda) and Randy (Lori) Simplican; and grandsons Paul Taylor, Brailey Simplican, and Riley Simplican.
An informal service will be held in the Freeport area when convenient for the family.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 26, 2019