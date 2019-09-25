Home

Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue Ext Nw
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-5506
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue Ext Nw
Dover, OH 44622
RONALD ALLEN WRIGHT


1945 - 2019
RONALD ALLEN WRIGHT Obituary
Ronald Allen Wright

74, of Uhrichsville, passed away September 23, 2019, in the Community Hospice Truman House. Born in Canton on April 11, 1945, he was the son of the late Donald Francis and Ruby Helen (Brown) Wright. After graduating from Hoover High School, he continued his formal education at Columbia Bible College and ultimately received his bachelor's degree from Malone College. Ron honorably served his country in the United States Navy.

Ron is survived by his siblings: David J. (Barbara) Wright of Canton, Becky Seefong of Dover, and Helen Starr of Canal Fulton; numerous nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Rocky Stone Cipher.

Visitation will be held in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover, 5600 N. Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622, on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Inurnment will follow in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at Rittman, Ohio. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Ron by visiting the funeral home website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 25, 2019
