84 of Carrollton died early Thursday morning, February 14, 2019, in his home. Born October 9, 1934 in Leavittsville, Ohio, he was a son of the late Samuel and Pauline Boyd Coffy. He was an Army Veteran and a retired employee of PCC Airfoils of Minerva. He attended the Church of Christ Christian Disciples in Carrollton, was a member or the Carroll County Vets Club and had been a member of the New Harrisburg Presbyterian Church.

Ronald is survived by his wife the former Ellen Cassidy; two daughters, Carla (Gerald) Rinehart of Carrollton, Glenda (Charles) Gribble of Mineral City; four grandchildren, one great granddaughter and one sister Audrey Leggett of Carrollton. He was preceded in death by three brothers Herman, Nelson, and Alvin along with two sisters Helen Pope and Margie McCully.

Funeral Services will be Monday at Noon in the Church of Christ Christian Disciples on Moody Avenue in Carrollton with Pastor Mark Statler officiating. Burial will follow in the New Harrisburg Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be Monday from 10 AM until service time in the church. Ronald's services are under the care and guidance of Dodds Funeral Home, Carrollton.

Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 15, 2019
