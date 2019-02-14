|
Ronald D. Griesen
68, of Uhrichsville, and formerly of Strasburg and Bolivar, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House. Born November 22, 1950 in Bolivar he was a son of the late
William and Maxine Grove Griesen. He was also preceded in death by his infant sister, Linda Griesen.
Ron was a caring person, who loved being with his family and helping the neighborhood ladies with grocery shopping or simply running errands. He also enjoyed sports, especially following the Cleveland Indians.
Ron is survived by his siblings, William "Jerry" (Phyllis) Griesen of Stone Creek, Barbara Bachie of New Philadelphia and several nieces and nephews.
A service celebrating Ron's life will be held on Friday, February 15 at 2:00 pm in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Pastor John Stevens officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Friday. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Ron may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice Truman House.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 14, 2019