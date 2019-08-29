|
Ronald E. Fish
age 62, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, died Monday afternoon, Aug. 26, 2019 in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover. He was born July 4, 1957 in Dover, Ohio and was the son of the late Allan Edward and Shirley Rohn Fish. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Dylan Markwell. Ron was formerly employed by Earth 'N Woods Products and Landscaping in North Canton, Dakota Tree Service of New Philadelphia, but was more widely known for working at N.L. Industries/Baroid in Dover and New Philadelphia as a truck driver/heavy equipment operator. Ron was uncomplicated and enjoyed the simple pleasures. He enjoyed drinking beer, listening to bluegrass music, and simply sitting around and "B.S.ing" with friends and family. Each October, he would create about 30 gallons of chili as a way to share his harvest and bounty with his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian L. Moreland Fish, whom he married Oct. 15, 2005; and six children, Angel Bender (Jason) of Canton, Ohio, Niagel Fish (Laurie) of Sherrodsville, Ohio, Tisha Fish (Mike) of Bowerston, Ohio, Jed and Amanda Fish of Dundee, Ohio, Bobbi Jo Fish (Mike) of New Cumberland, Ohio, and John Moreland of New Philadelphia; two brothers, Allan W. Fish of New Philadelphia and Loren (Heidi) Fish of Greer, S.C., and a sister, Mrs. Barb (Larry) Hunsicker of Lehigh Acres, Fla; and a large family of grandchildren, aunts, uncles (including Randy Rohn, with whom he had a close friendship), nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Gathering will take place on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 from 1 until 3 p.m. in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville. Interment of his ashes will take place at a later date in the Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.
