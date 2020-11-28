1/
Ronald E. McCahill
1940 - 2020
Ronald E. McCahill

80, of Dover passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 in the Park Vista Nursing Home in Youngstown. Born June 17, 1940 in Goshen he was a son of the late Dennis and Mary Reichman McCahill. Ron was also preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters. He was a 1959 graduate of Tuscarawas High School. Following his graduation, he was employed at Greer steel for the next 34 years, having retired in 1993. Ron was a hard worker who loved being with his family, and in his spare time, he enjoyed playing a round of golf and riding his Harley.

Ron is survived by his wife of 58 years, Martha "Marti" Zaugg McCahill whom he married on March 17, 1962; children, Scott (Tracy) McCahill of New Philadelphia, Todd McCahill of Chardon, Mark (Chrystal) McCahill of Dover; sisters, Barbara (Roy) Schilling of Ragersville, Shirley Sinkovich of Baltic, Karen (David) Green of Midvale; grandchildren, Cody and Nikole.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1st at 10 a.m. in the Dover Burial Park with Rev. Brian Flood officiating. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Ron may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to

Community Hospice.


Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Dover Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
