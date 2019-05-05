|
|
Ronald Eugene "Snuffy" Parrish, Sr.
83, of Uhrichsville, passed away while surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born May 15, 1935 in Gnadenhutten, he was a son of the late Walter Harry and Elsie Mae (Sanders) Parrish. He was a lifelong area resident who had worked as a meat cutter for Tiltons and Dave Jones. On June 4, 1955, he married the former Vada Marie Lillie with whom he enjoyed nearly 59 years of marriage until her passing on March 29, 2014.
They are survived by four children: Connie Hoover, Vicki (J.W.) Lorenz, Elaine (Gene) Penrod, and Roger (Jenn) Parrish; grandchildren: Roy (Jan) Tedrow, Leslie (fiancé, Bill Cross) Parrish, Shea Grove, Tandon (Caity) Friley, Ryan (Catherine) Parrish, Justin Parrish, Joseph Reed II, Genia (Joseph) Lightell, Brooke (companion, Brody Dessecker) Penrod, Shawna Parrish, and Ron Parrish III; and many great-grandchildren with another expected. Ron is also survived by his brother, Larry (Sharon) Parrish; numerous nieces and nephews; and a large extended family. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by sons, Ron Jr. and Patrick; son-in-law, Mike Hoover; brothers, Luther, Walter, and Charles; and sisters, Irene Hall, Faye Cerana, and Patty Parrish.
Services, officiated by Pastor Joe Pena, Jr., will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7th., at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in West Union Cemetery near Gilmore. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.
(740) 922-1970
www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 5, 2019