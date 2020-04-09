|
Ronald J. "Jack" Dotts, Sr.
81, of New Philadelphia passed away at his home on Monday, April 6, 2020. Born March 14, 1939 in Dover he was a son of the late Homer Sr. and Anne Smitley Dotts. Jack was also preceded in death by his brother, Homer Dotts, Jr.; sisters, Gracie Dotts, Betty Champion and two nephews. Jack was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. Following the war, he worked for a short period at Sparta Ceramics, and eventually retired from Reeves Steel after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Dover Eagles, Moose, Army-Navy Club, and the New Philadelphia VFW and Amvets. Jack enjoyed watching western movies, listening to Willie Nelson, hunting for mushrooms and fishing. He loved playing cards, and was pretty lucky at playing the lottery, having won the opportunity to be on the TV show, Cash Explosion.
A wonderful and loving husband, father and grandfather, Jack will be sadly missed by his wife of 58 years, Sandra Freetage Dotts whom he married on September 2, 1961; children, Ronald (Sally) Dotts Jr., Robert Dotts (companion, Karen Billiter), Patricia (Ron) Margo, Roger Dotts, Randy Dotts all of New Philadelphia; brother, Chick (Carol) Dotts of New Philadelphia, Richard (Doris) Dotts, Jerry (Patty) Dotts both of Dover; sisters, Vicki (Bob) Todd of Akron, Dorothy Church of Dover, Helen (Lee) Myers of New Philadelphia; 15 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Sassy and his numerous grand-pets.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Private family services will be held at a later date. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Jack may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice or to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 9, 2020