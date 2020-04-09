Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Dotts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald J. "Jack" Dotts Sr.


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald J. "Jack" Dotts Sr. Obituary
Ronald J. "Jack" Dotts, Sr.

81, of New Philadelphia passed away at his home on Monday, April 6, 2020. Born March 14, 1939 in Dover he was a son of the late Homer Sr. and Anne Smitley Dotts. Jack was also preceded in death by his brother, Homer Dotts, Jr.; sisters, Gracie Dotts, Betty Champion and two nephews. Jack was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. Following the war, he worked for a short period at Sparta Ceramics, and eventually retired from Reeves Steel after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Dover Eagles, Moose, Army-Navy Club, and the New Philadelphia VFW and Amvets. Jack enjoyed watching western movies, listening to Willie Nelson, hunting for mushrooms and fishing. He loved playing cards, and was pretty lucky at playing the lottery, having won the opportunity to be on the TV show, Cash Explosion.

A wonderful and loving husband, father and grandfather, Jack will be sadly missed by his wife of 58 years, Sandra Freetage Dotts whom he married on September 2, 1961; children, Ronald (Sally) Dotts Jr., Robert Dotts (companion, Karen Billiter), Patricia (Ron) Margo, Roger Dotts, Randy Dotts all of New Philadelphia; brother, Chick (Carol) Dotts of New Philadelphia, Richard (Doris) Dotts, Jerry (Patty) Dotts both of Dover; sisters, Vicki (Bob) Todd of Akron, Dorothy Church of Dover, Helen (Lee) Myers of New Philadelphia; 15 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Sassy and his numerous grand-pets.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Private family services will be held at a later date. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Jack may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice or to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -