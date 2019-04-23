The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
View Map
RONALD J. ZAHNER


Ronald J. Zahner

65, of Dundee, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his home. He was born in Millersburg on September 15, 1953 to the late Alfred "Fritz" and Elma (Yoder) Zahner and married LuAnn Frutig on October 14, 1972. She

survives. He was retired from Fleming Foods and was working at Kaufman Mulch. He was a Wayne Township Trustee, a member of Church of New Hope in Dover and a member of Teamsters local 92.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Cara (Chad) Yoder of Millersburg, April Zahner of Bolivar and Derrick (Kristen) Zahner of Sugarcreek; grandchildren, Cole Zahner of Columbus, Charlotte Yoder of Millersburg, Ethan Holmes and Rachel Simon both of Bolivar, Reagan Yoder of Millersburg and Ryse and Symira Zahner, both of Sugarcreek; brother, Ross (Cheryl) Zahner of Zanesfield, OH; nephews, Randy Immel, Kevin Immel and Kelly Immel; and niece Shannan Byers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Rebecca Weller and Shirley; brother, Harold; infant son; and granddaughter, Clarice.

Services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Pastor Daniel Legg officiating. Burial will be in Dundee Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Church of New Hope, 3374 Schneiders Crossing Road NW, Dover, Ohio 44622.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 23, 2019
