Ronald "Ron" Joseph Rottmann



77, of Baltic, Ohio, formerly of Almont, Mich., passed away at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia on Thursday, May 2, 2019 after a two year decline in health. He was born in Baseline, Mich., on Nov. 25, 1941 to the late Clarence and Lottie (Harrington) Rottmann. He was the youngest of 10 children. Ron was married to Beverly Elaine Bloodworth Williams on May 6, 1960. He retired from Messina Trucking in Utica, Mich. Ron was an experienced gravel hauler and mechanic. Ron loved to ride his Harley. He was always willing to help repair a car or motorcycle if asked.



He is survived by his children, Connie (Marc) LaPoint of Mayville, Mich., Ron "Joe/RJ" (Joyce) of Twasa, Mich., and Candy (Marvin J.) Yoder of Sugarcreek, Ohio; grandchildren, Kyle (Kilian) Yoder both serving in the U.S. Army and stationed in San Antonio, Texas, Brandon Yoder of Sugarcreek, and Melissa (Andrew) Kendell and great granddaughters, Kaydence and Lorelei Kendall of Tawas City, Mich. Also surviving Ron are brother, Charles (Marion) Rottmann of Capac, Mich., and sister, Ida Detzler of Shelby, Mich. In addition to his parents and wife, Beverly, he was preceded in death by seven siblings and eight in-laws. The family would like to thank Community Hospice for their care and comfort during Dad's final days with the family.



Celebration of life reception will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the Smith Community Center in Baltic, Ohio. An additional Celebration of life service will be held in Michigan on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Alba Township Hall, 4717 Lippincott Road, Lapeer, Michigan from 12-4 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.



Smith-Varns



330-852-2141



www.smithfuneral.com Published in The Times Reporter on May 21, 2019