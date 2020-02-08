Home

79, of Freeport, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Aultman Hospital in Canton. Born July 9, 1940 in Port Washington, he was a son of the late Kenneth Eugene and Edith (Dunkle) Hines. The last of his family's generation, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Larry Hines, and sister, Harriett Chaney. On July 22, 1962, Ron married Louise (Ortenzo) Hines with whom he enjoyed nearly 45 years of marriage until her passing on January 28, 2007. They are survived by a daughter, Charlotte (partner, Mark Bryan) Hines; son, Ronald "Ryan" (partner, Julie Householder) Hines; grandchildren, Amanda (Ronnie) Runyon, Shawna Morris, Spencer (fiancée, Latoya) Hines and Sydney Hines; great-grandchildren, Braylee and Cambri; brother-in-law, Bill Chaney; sister-in-law, Judy Hines; several nieces and nephews; and his dear animal companions, Fluffy and Sammy.

Ron proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force in the late 50's. He retired from R. J. Corman after driving for them for eight years, having previously worked for the former Warner & Swasey and Consol. Ron loved working his family farm and raising cattle, and he enjoyed fishing in his spare time. He was a member of the Uhrichsville Eagles where he enjoyed socializing with friends.

Services, officiated by Rev. Mark Unrue, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Greenmont Union Cemetery in Freeport. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 8, 2020
