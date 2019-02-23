Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD LEE MURRAY


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RONALD LEE MURRAY Obituary
Ronald Lee Murray 1949-2019

70, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton following a heart attack.

He leaves behind his partner, Phyllis Panchos; his daughter, Rachel Devine; his son, Jason Murray; his brother, Douglas Murray and his two grandchildren; Liam and Olivia Murray and many close friends. Ron was born on February 4, 1949 in Dover, to the late Ernest L. and JoAn Murray. He received his Biology degree from Kent State University in 1971. He spent many years in sales and then became an electrician. Ron had a passion for fast cars, hunting & boating.

Honoring his wishes there will be no funeral services and at a later date a Celebration of Life will be held.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory - 330-833-3222
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now