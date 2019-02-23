|
|
Ronald Lee Murray 1949-2019
70, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton following a heart attack.
He leaves behind his partner, Phyllis Panchos; his daughter, Rachel Devine; his son, Jason Murray; his brother, Douglas Murray and his two grandchildren; Liam and Olivia Murray and many close friends. Ron was born on February 4, 1949 in Dover, to the late Ernest L. and JoAn Murray. He received his Biology degree from Kent State University in 1971. He spent many years in sales and then became an electrician. Ron had a passion for fast cars, hunting & boating.
Honoring his wishes there will be no funeral services and at a later date a Celebration of Life will be held.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory - 330-833-3222
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 23, 2019