Ronald Zimmerman83, of Dover, formerly of Riverside, California, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, in Lafayette Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, West Lafayette. The son of the late Paul and Violet (Mathias) Zimmerman, Ron was born October 25, 1937, in Gnadenhutten. He graduated from Gnadenhutten High School in 1955, and served as senior class president. He attended Ohio University and graduated from Mount Union College in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. After graduation, Ron was employed in research by Goodyear in Akron. He then took a similar position with the Rohm & Haas Corporation in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ron later moved to Columbus, and became sales manager with the Franklin Chemical Company. In the late 1970's, Ron moved to Riverside, and retired from Univar Solutions in 1993. From his early childhood, Ron attended the Gnadenhutten Moravian Church. As a high school student, Ron was a talented trumpet player in the school's band. He often played "Taps" for military funerals in the area, and was a member of the Moravian Brass (Trombone) Choir. While living in California, he became a skilled skeet shooter and won several state competitions in the 1980's and 1990's. Photography was a hobby that he enjoyed for many years with wild flowers being his favorite subjects.Surviving Ron are his sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Richard Rainsberger of Dover; his niece, Heather (Clint) Thompson of Ankeny, Iowa; his nephew, Philip Rainsberger of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; his four great nieces and nephews, Ryan and Meghan Wolf and Cole and Ella Rainsberger; his aunt, June Mathias of Gnadenhutten; and his numerous cousins.A private graveside service will be held in Dover Burial Park with Pastor John B. Wallace of Dover First Moravian Church presiding. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Ron, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. Contributions in Ron's memory may be made to Interim Healthcare Hospice, 499 S. Second St., Coshocton, OH 43812.