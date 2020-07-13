Ronnie Anthony Vinci73, of Dennison, passed away at his home, while surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, July 11, 2020, after a brief illness. Born November 15, 1946 in Dennison, he was the son of the late Ernest P. and Josephine Margaret (Feri) Vinci. A lifelong area resident, Ronnie was a 1964 graduate of Dennison High School before earning his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Kent State University. He furthered his education at several universities until reaching his Master's Degree Plus. He enjoyed a long career as an educator, having been a teacher at Claymont Middle School for 30 years before serving as an administrator until his retirement as principal in 1999. Having founded the tradition of Claymont students making an annual trip to Washington, D.C., he was honored by the creation of the Ron Vinci Award at Claymont Middle School – a scholarship for a student to go on the trip, and an annual middle school invitational basketball tournament was named in his honor. He served his community as a member of the Claymont Board of Education, a former Dennison Councilman, and a past Dennison Clerk. He was a former member of the American Italian Club in Dennison and the Uhrichsville Moose.On June 25, 1971, he married Karen Micheal (Frink) Vinci who survives him at their home. He is also survived by daughters: Tracy (Darrel) Hipner, Veronica (Aaron) Cottrell, and Brandie (Matt) Fox; grandchildren: Alivia (Dillon), Sydnee (Darran), Solomon, Samantha, Drew, Brady, Caroline, and Cole; three great-grandchildren with another expected; and a host of dear friends whom he cherished. Ronnie will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who delighted in the time that he spent with his family and friends, especially the many happy days that he spent with them at Tappan Lake.In keeping with Ronnie's wishes, cremation is planned. A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Jeff Gindlesberger, will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14th., at Park Christian Church in Dennison. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the church. Because they care deeply about the health of all their friends and family, Ronnie's family request that those who attend wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice and the Claymont Foundation.