Ronnie Joe Ludwig
76, of Dover, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in his residence following a sudden illness. Born in Union Hospital at Dover on Feb. 9, 1943, Ron was the only child born to the late Fred and Doris (Thompson) Ludwig. Ron was a graduate of Braxton High School in Sutton, W.Va. Ron furthered his education at the former West Virginia Tech where he earned a Bachelor Degree in Education. He taught English for Garaway High School and Buckeye Career Center and retired in 2000. Prior to teaching, however, Ron honorably served his country as a member of the United States Air Force from 1968-1972. Ron was an active member of Dover Baptist Temple for many years. His mission in life was to help anyone in need. It did not matter if it was simple, such as driving someone to a doctor's appointment or a complex job of rebuilding a lawn mower, Ron was sure to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed making nightly calls to elderly friends to check in on them to make sure that they were not only safe but had what they needed. In his free time, Ron was an avid reader and a car fanatic who loved anything Ford or Dodge related. His most recent activity was working on his 1986 Dodge Omni.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, the former Janice Milam whom he married on Feb. 25, 1966; their daughters, Anna (Doug) Weyrick of Green and Alison (Curt) Harvey of Andover, Ohio; his four grandchildren, who where the light of his life, Jacob, Alex, Marissa, and Ryan, numerous cousins and his beloved cats.
The family will greet guests on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from Noon–1 p.m. in the Dover Baptist Temple where Pastor Chris Rhodes will lead a service celebrating Ron's life at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. A meal and fellowship will be shared by all in the church social hall following the burial. Instead of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be directed to Dover Baptist Temple, 2896 State Route 800 NE, Dover, Ohio 44622. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Ron by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 21, 2019