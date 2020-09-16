Rosa "Rose" (Santangelo) Petrullo
age 93, of New Philadelphia, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Union Hospital in Dover. She was born on September 2, 1927 to the late Donato and Pasqualina Santangelo in Stio, Salerno Province, Italy. On January 19, 1949, she married Gennaro "Jerry" Petrullo, also of Italy. Seven years later, Jerry traveled to the United States and after two years of hard work making a home for his family, Rose along with their two sons, came to the United States. They resided in New Philadelphia ever since. Rose's main interest was her family; she was a hardworking homemaker that cared for her children even at an old age. We fondly remember Sunday dinners together as a family and Friday night pizza night. She loved gardening, cooking and canning. She was an amazing cook! Not only did she care for her family, she made sure visitors felt welcomed and that they left with a full belly. The first thing she would ask is "have you eaten yet?" Even the pets knew that Mama meant "food". She loved reading the Bible in Italian on the IPad and attending meetings of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Mama will be greatly missed and always in our hearts. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry who passed away on October 22, 2008; brothers, Vito Santangelo and Lorenzo Santangelo; and infant daughter, Mary Petrullo. She is survived by her children: Anthony M. (Bonnie) Petrullo, Donato P. (Catherine) Petrullo, Lydia P. Petrullo, Joanna T. Petrullo, all of New Philadelphia and Gino (Nancy) Petrullo of Brooksville, Florida; granddaughters, Angela Rose (Theresa) Petrullo of Massillon, Ohio and Christina Rose Petrullo of Waynesville, Ohio; grandsons, Joseph A. (Talin) Petrullo of New Philadelphia and Nicholas Petrullo of Canton, Ohio; great-granddaughters, Emery Rose Petrullo and Parker Rose Petrullo; brother, Donato Santangelo of Argentina; and many nieces and nephews.
According to Rose's wishes, there will be no funeral services or visitation. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at: www.heritagecremationsociety.com
