|
|
Rosa Walters
82, of New Philadelphia died early December 24, 2019, in Amberwood Manor under the Care of Community Hospice following a brief illness. Born in the family's Sharon Valley home in Goshen Township on April 10, 1937, Rosa was a daughter of the late Parker E. and Caroline A. Gruenig Reichman. She married Alan E. Walters on August 28, 1964. Rosa was an equipment operator for Sugarcreek Window and Door and was a member of the First Church of the Brethren at New Philadelphia. She was a former member of the New Philadelphia Moose, enjoyed bowling and spent a handful of years as a Cub Scout leader with Pack 92.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Walters of Danube, Minnesota and Eric (Julie) Walters of Dover; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Completing the family are her sisters Etta (Thomas) Grimm and Kay (Jim) Grimm; a sister-in-law, Joyce Reichman, three brothers-in-law, Ron Mahaffey, Bob Walters and Randy Walters as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Rosa was preceded in death by a son, Jon Scott Reichman, a great-grandson, her siblings, Caroline (John) Reese, Ruby (Paul) Hogue, Verna (Elmer) Garabrandt, Thelma (Robert) Case, M. Grace Mahaffey and Fred Reichman; her in-laws, Marc Walters, Susan Walters and Joan Kiser.
The family will greet guests on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 9:30 – 10:30 AM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia where Pastor Brian Flood will lead a service celebrating Rosa's life in the funeral home's chapel at 10:30 AM. Entombment will follow in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover. Memorial contributions in Rosa's name may be directed to Community Hospice 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Rosa by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 27, 2019