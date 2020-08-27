Rosalie M. Cugliari



90, of Dover passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at Union Hospital. Born Jan. 2, 1930 in Stone Creek, she was a daughter of the late Leo Reinhart and Nola Cronebach Reinhart Shurtz. Rosalie was also preceded in death by her brothers, Rolan and Richard Reinhart. Rosalie was a 1947 graduate of Stone Creek High School. She had worked for Dr. OK Brown and retired as a Dental Assistant from Dr. Herman Rugani's office after many years of service. A longtime and active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rosalie served as a greeter, was a volunteer in the St. Joseph's School Cafeteria, member of Christian Mothers, St. Joseph's Mothers Club and TCC Mothers Club. She enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens, and sitting on the front porch with her husband talking with her neighbors and friends. Rosalie loved her grandchildren, especially following them with all of their activities.



A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Rosalie will be sadly missed by her husband of 69 years, Frank D. "Chink" Cugliari whom she married on Aug. 18, 1951; children, Frank (Christine "Cece") Cugliari of Coshocton, Margaret Ann Cugliari, Jim (Mary) Cugliari both of Dover; sister, Bonnie (Larry) Gwynn of Georgia; sister in law, Betty Reinhart of Massachusetts; grandchildren, Kathryn "Kacie", Teri, Ann, Brian, Breanna, Danielle and Andrew.



A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29th starting at 10:30 a.m. in the St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover on Friday from 7-9 p.m. with Christian Wake services at 8:45. Due to Covid 19, masks and social distancing will be required. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Rosalie may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church at 613 N Tuscarawas Ave, Dover, OH 44622 or to Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School at 777 3rd St NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.



