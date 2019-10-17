|
|
Rosanne Marie Fletcher
"Together Again"
72, of Dover, died Saturday, October 12, 2019, in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital following a sudden illness. Born on January 13, 1947, at Canton, Ohio, Rosanne was a daughter of the late Steven J. and Margaret J. Foutz Maydak. On May 8, 1976, Rosanne married James M. Fletcher and shared in 37 years of marriage prior to his death on April 23, 2014. She and Jim co-owned and operated J&R Fletcher Construction Company for many years. In her younger years, Rosanne enjoyed biking, traveling, bowling and horseback riding. She also enjoyed doing yard work and helping her neighbors, watching campfires, dancing and attending events with friends and financially supporting various organizations. Above all, Rosanne loved being with and enjoying time spent with her family.
She is survived by her family, a son, Martin (Cindy) Fletcher, a daughter, Elizabeth M. (Michael) Hess; a daughter-in-law, Dottie Fletcher of Mineral City, her grandchildren, Samantha and James Fletcher, Jesse, Jason, and Taylor Hess, Zachary Gorse, Jacob, Caleb, and Seth Fletcher; two great-grandsons Jesse Hess, Jr. and Michael Fletcher and an expected great-granddaughter, Faith. Rosanne is also survived by two brothers, Donald Rodgers and Harold (Marsha) Rodgers and a sister, Sandra (Terry) Barnett as well a numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Rosanne is preceded in death by a son, Michael Fletcher and two brothers, Roy and Wayne Rodgers.
The family will greet guests during a memorial visitation on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 1 – 2 PM in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover where Stewart Rogers will lead a service celebrating Rosanne's life at 2 PM. Immediately following the service, a meal will be shared in the Hospitality Room of the Dover Geib Funeral Center. Memorial contributions in Rosanne's name may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Rosanne by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 17, 2019