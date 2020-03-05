|
Rose M. Gerber
84, of Walnut Creek, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home in Walnut Creek. She was born in Killbuck on December 11, 1935 to the late Blaine and Myrtle (Williamson) McClure and married Robert Gerber in April 1958. He survives. She is retired from Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg, where she worked as a nurse; and was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Walnut Creek. She and Robert enjoyed traveling and fishing trips to Alaska, Canada and Lake Erie.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Debra (Ralph) Frazier of Dundee; brother, Robert (Joyce) McClure of Wooster; her sisters-in-law, Dorothy Gerber of Walnut Creek, Myra Gerber of Wooster, and Marian (Herman) Zuercher of Arizona; her aunt, Louise Williamson of Millersburg; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Rev. Jim Owens officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Creek Mennonite Church Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday 5-7 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 5, 2020