The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
View Map

ROSE M. GERBER


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSE M. GERBER Obituary
Rose M. Gerber

84, of Walnut Creek, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home in Walnut Creek. She was born in Killbuck on December 11, 1935 to the late Blaine and Myrtle (Williamson) McClure and married Robert Gerber in April 1958. He survives. She is retired from Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg, where she worked as a nurse; and was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Walnut Creek. She and Robert enjoyed traveling and fishing trips to Alaska, Canada and Lake Erie.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Debra (Ralph) Frazier of Dundee; brother, Robert (Joyce) McClure of Wooster; her sisters-in-law, Dorothy Gerber of Walnut Creek, Myra Gerber of Wooster, and Marian (Herman) Zuercher of Arizona; her aunt, Louise Williamson of Millersburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Rev. Jim Owens officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Creek Mennonite Church Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday 5-7 PM at the funeral home.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now