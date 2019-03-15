|
Rose Margaret Silke
92, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 – 13 years, to the day, after her husband – at Claymont Health and Rehabilitation, after a period of declining health. Born June 6, 1926 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Salvatore and Maria Antonia (Russo) Alfano. Rose was a lifelong Twin City resident and member of Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. She was a 1944 graduate of Dennison High School and a longtime enthusiastic volunteer for Trinity Hospital Twin City. In addition to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, she was employed by the former Scio Pottery until its closing.
On July 21, 1951, Rose married Paul Alexander Silke with whom she enjoyed nearly 55 years of marriage until his passing on March 14, 2006. They are survived by their daughter, Cynthia (Randy) Schweitzer; grandchildren, Todd James (Michelle) Walton and Joseph Lee (Allison) Walton; and great-grandchildren, Noah and Ian Walton. Rose is also survived by her sister, Carmella Parcell, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Paul Michael Silke; and her siblings, Narda, Peter, Menzio, Carl, Madeline and Dominic.
Father Tom Gardner will celebrate the funeral Mass on Monday, March 18th., at 10:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow beside her beloved husband in St. Mary's Cemetery near Dennison. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison, concluding with a 4:45 p.m. Christian Wake Service. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Hospital Twin City.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 15, 2019