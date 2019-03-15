Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:45 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE SILKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE MARGARET SILKE


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ROSE MARGARET SILKE Obituary
Rose Margaret Silke

92, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 – 13 years, to the day, after her husband – at Claymont Health and Rehabilitation, after a period of declining health. Born June 6, 1926 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Salvatore and Maria Antonia (Russo) Alfano. Rose was a lifelong Twin City resident and member of Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. She was a 1944 graduate of Dennison High School and a longtime enthusiastic volunteer for Trinity Hospital Twin City. In addition to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, she was employed by the former Scio Pottery until its closing.

On July 21, 1951, Rose married Paul Alexander Silke with whom she enjoyed nearly 55 years of marriage until his passing on March 14, 2006. They are survived by their daughter, Cynthia (Randy) Schweitzer; grandchildren, Todd James (Michelle) Walton and Joseph Lee (Allison) Walton; and great-grandchildren, Noah and Ian Walton. Rose is also survived by her sister, Carmella Parcell, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Paul Michael Silke; and her siblings, Narda, Peter, Menzio, Carl, Madeline and Dominic.

Father Tom Gardner will celebrate the funeral Mass on Monday, March 18th., at 10:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow beside her beloved husband in St. Mary's Cemetery near Dennison. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison, concluding with a 4:45 p.m. Christian Wake Service. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Hospital Twin City.

R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.

(740) 922-1970

www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now