R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Wake
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:45 PM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Dennison, OH
View Map
1921 - 2019
Rose Marie Menapace Obituary
Rose Marie Menapace

98, of Dennison, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born Feb. 23, 1921 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Gennarino) Richards. A lifelong Dennison resident, Rose was a 1940 graduate of Dennison High School. In addition to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was the bookkeeper and timekeeper for Lauren Manufacturing for many years. She was a great writer who kept a diary for many years and also wrote letters to all of her family's servicemen. She was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Church and its Altar Society throughout her life and was the parish's eldest member at the time of her passing. Rose's best advice to all was to walk with your head held high, because with God's help, you can do anything!

On May 6, 1943, Rose married Bruno Frederick Menapace with whom she enjoyed nearly 67 years of loving marriage until his passing on March 5, 2010. They are survived by four children, Bill (Debbie) Menapace, Mariann (Terry) Pennington, Janice (Bob) Saggio and Cathy Menapace; eight grandchildren, Brian (Lisha) Pennington, Jeff (Lisa) Pennington, Mike (Phoebe) Pennington, Chris Saggio, Matt (Jeanette) Menapace, Kerry Jones, Amy (Dominic) Wray and Nicole (Jason) Muscari; and 14 great-grandchildren, Tyler (Danielle), Danielle, Kayla, Karlie, Kennedy, Joseph Bruno, Nicklas, Erin, Maile, Ellie, Noah, Victoria, Scarlett and Jillian. Rose is also survived by her sister- and brothers-in-law, Mary and Frank Maniscalco and Johnny Menapace, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Frances Menapace; brothers, Joseph Richards, Jimmy Richards, Domenic Rabbage and John Rabbage; and sisters, Angie Marpert, Carmie Stofle and Mary Jones, as well as her parents and husband.

Father Tom Gardner will celebrate the funeral Mass on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. Interment will follow beside her beloved husband in St. Mary's Cemetery near Dennison. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison, concluding with a 6:45 p.m. Christian Wake Service. Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church. Rose's family wish to extend their deep gratitude to New Dawn Retirement Community and its staff for their loving care for Rose,

as well as to the staff of

Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 15, 2019
