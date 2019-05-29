Roselie Youngen



74, of Dover, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Sugarcreek. She was born in Bakersville on February 11, 1945 to the late Karl and Betty Marie (Ault) Kinsey. She was a member of the First United Church of Christ in Sugarcreek. She enjoyed being with her family and spending time with her grandchildren, playing cards, golfing and bowling. She was a woodworker and enjoyed creating seasonal pieces and games. Additionally she enjoyed gambling trips to Wheeling with her best friend Shirley Corpman.



She is survived by her daughters, Tammie (Heather Burton) Youngen of Philadelphia, Pa. and Chris (Chad) Wallace of Sugarcreek; grandchildren, Mason Douglass and Jean Fritz Wallace; and her brother Merele Kinsey of Sugarcreek.



Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Church of Christ in Sugarcreek with Rev. Earl Rogers officiating. Private burial will be in the Bakersville Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday 4-7 pm. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorials may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.



