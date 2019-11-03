The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Services
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Christian Life Mennonite Church
11663 Kaylor Road NW
Beach City, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Christian Life Mennonite Church
11663 Kaylor Road NW
Beach City, OH
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Christian Life Mennonite Church
11663 Kaylor Road NW
Beach City, OH
View Map
Rosella Kay Hostetler


1948 - 2019
Rosella Kay Hostetler Obituary
Rosella Kay Hostetler

71, of Sugarcreek, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home following a 15 month battle with cancer. She was born in Iowa City, IA on April 25, 1948 to the late Sylvanus and Susan (Helmuth) Yoder and married Richard Lee Hostetler on October 16, 1971. He survives. She was a homemaker and a member of the Christian Life Mennonite Church in Beach City. She loved her family and served them well. She treasured family time with games, stories with the children and making sure everyone had their favorite foods. She enjoyed serving older people.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Rachelle (Lavern) Martin of Athens, TN, Renita (Rick) Rhodes of Reading, PA, Rendall (Annie) Hostetler and Regan (Crystal) Hostetler both of Columbus, NC and Ryan (Rochelle) Hostetler of Millersburg; 23 grandchildren; siblings, Dallas (Alma) Yoder of Loogootee, IN, Leonard (Esther) Yoder of Montgomery, IN, Charlene (Glen) Hofer of Raymond, Alberta Canada, and Lynette (LaWayne) Ropp of Estacada, Oregon; and sister-in-law Freda (Roger) Helmuth of Berlin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Cecil Yoder.

Services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10 AM at Christian Life Mennonite Church 11663 Kaylor Road NW, Beach City, Ohio with Pastor Steve Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Christian Life Mennonite Church. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 3, 2019
