ROSEMARY (REICHMAN) KENNISON
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROSEMARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary (Reichman) Kennison

went home to the Lord,

surrounded by family at her daughters home on May 17, 2020. She was born on March 18, 1948 in Canton, Ohio and graduated from Strasburg High in 1966. Rosemary married the love of her life, Wayne Kennison, on November 6, 1974. She was known for her love of baking and cooking. She enjoyed spending time with her family and fur babies, Nikki and Buddy; traveling, camping, fishing, and thrifting.

Rose leaves behind her husband of 45 years, Wayne Kennison; her children: Marcy (Anthony) McKain, Shelly (Paul) Clark, and Windy Reichman-Kennison, sisterM Cheryl (Chip) Kennison, 10 Grandchildren: Cory McKain, Tyler (Lacey) McKain, Toni (Ryan) Packer, Jessica (Tyrell) Johns, Sheila McNichols, Justin McNichols, Shalynne (Kurt) Allen, Drew (Tilyn) McNichols, Chynna (Billy) McMahan, Hunter (Kyla) Stringer. She is fondly remembered as "Grandma Old" to her 26 Great Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother, Minnie Marie Reichman; a sister, Goldie Peterman; brothers: Ron Milligan, Cotton Reichman and Henry Reichman; a niece, Luella Jones; and a great granddaughter, Kaylee Lynn McNichols. The family would like to thank Community Hospice for their guidance and help, especially Nurse Tamara and Aide Heather.

Per her request, a Celebration of Life will be held June 6, 2020 from 12-4 p.m. at her daughters home, 8762 Reed Rd., Strasburg, Ohio. A full obituary can be found at:

Heritagecremationsociety.com

Fly high Momma.

You will always be the wind beneath our wings.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 04:00 PM
daughters home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved