Rosemary (Reichman) Kennisonwent home to the Lord,surrounded by family at her daughters home on May 17, 2020. She was born on March 18, 1948 in Canton, Ohio and graduated from Strasburg High in 1966. Rosemary married the love of her life, Wayne Kennison, on November 6, 1974. She was known for her love of baking and cooking. She enjoyed spending time with her family and fur babies, Nikki and Buddy; traveling, camping, fishing, and thrifting.Rose leaves behind her husband of 45 years, Wayne Kennison; her children: Marcy (Anthony) McKain, Shelly (Paul) Clark, and Windy Reichman-Kennison, sisterM Cheryl (Chip) Kennison, 10 Grandchildren: Cory McKain, Tyler (Lacey) McKain, Toni (Ryan) Packer, Jessica (Tyrell) Johns, Sheila McNichols, Justin McNichols, Shalynne (Kurt) Allen, Drew (Tilyn) McNichols, Chynna (Billy) McMahan, Hunter (Kyla) Stringer. She is fondly remembered as "Grandma Old" to her 26 Great Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother, Minnie Marie Reichman; a sister, Goldie Peterman; brothers: Ron Milligan, Cotton Reichman and Henry Reichman; a niece, Luella Jones; and a great granddaughter, Kaylee Lynn McNichols. The family would like to thank Community Hospice for their guidance and help, especially Nurse Tamara and Aide Heather.Per her request, a Celebration of Life will be held June 6, 2020 from 12-4 p.m. at her daughters home, 8762 Reed Rd., Strasburg, Ohio. A full obituary can be found at:Fly high Momma.You will always be the wind beneath our wings.