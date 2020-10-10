1/1
Rosemary Lunemann
Rosemary Lunemann

89, of Scio, formerly of Oak Park, Michigan, died Friday, October 9, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Albert; children, Paul Lunemann, Mary Beth (Jon) Traines, Anna (Terry Mitchell) Lunemann, Jim (Bonnie) Lunemann, and Vince Lunemann; ten grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Father Tom Gardner will celebrate the funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 12, in Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. Visitation is 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Monday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.


Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
