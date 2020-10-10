Rosemary Lunemann

Rosemary Lunemann89, of Scio, formerly of Oak Park, Michigan, died Friday, October 9, 2020.She is survived by her husband, Albert; children, Paul Lunemann, Mary Beth (Jon) Traines, Anna (Terry Mitchell) Lunemann, Jim (Bonnie) Lunemann, and Vince Lunemann; ten grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.Father Tom Gardner will celebrate the funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 12, in Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. Visitation is 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Monday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.