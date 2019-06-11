|
Rosemary "Babe" Pirolozzi
Together Again
Age 85, of Mineral City, went home to be with her heavenly Father on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in her home following a period of declining health. She was born February 18, 1934 in Mineral City, Ohio and has been a life resident of the area. She was a 1952 graduate of Canton Timken High School. She was formerly employed by the IGA in Bolivar, Zoar Hotel, Montgomery Wards and Sugardale. Rosemary was a member of the Church of the Holy Trinity in Zoar, the North Coast Winnebago Club, Emerald Necklace Winnies, Wandering Ohio Winnies and National WIT Club. She had served as treasurer and clerk for Mineral City Council for many years, treasurer for the Mineral City Senior Center and was instrumental in building Starlight School and Workshop.
Preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Margaret Cernik; her husband, Rudolph "Rudy" Pirolozzi in 2013; a son, John Pirolozzi; a sister, Angela Cinson; two brothers, Paul Johns and Earl Johnino. She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Sam and Kathy Pirolozzi, Angelo and Vicki Pirolozzi, Paul and Lori Pirolozzi; one daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Daniel Wise; 11 grandchildren, Brooke (Philip) Marinucci, Major Rudy Pirolozzi, Gina and Justin Pirolozzi, Danielle, Joshua and Amanda Wise, Angela (Anthony) Troyer, Chris (Kathy) Wise, Gary Cross, Jacob (Nikita) Cross; 12 great grandchildren, Rocco, Luca, Paul, Kaityln, Michael, Zachary, Harrison, Whitney, Haley, Danika, Brandon and Mahleigha; one sister, Yvonne Crisp.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in The Church of the Holy Trinity, 1835 Dover-Zoar Rd NE, Bolivar, OH 44612, with Fr Ed Keck and Deacon Lyn Houze as Celebrants. Interment in St Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Mineral City. Friends may call Wednesday from 5 – 8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave and one hour prior to the mass at the church on Thursday from 9-10 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Holy Trinity building fund or Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County.
