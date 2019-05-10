|
|
Rosetta Marie Wherley VanCampen
Rosetta Marie VanCampen, age 84, passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville, PA, on April 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Rosetta is survived by her sister, Ellen Jeanne Whitfield of Pottstown PA; brother, David Wherley of Cincinnati; son, Paul Gallagher of Coralville, IA; son-in-law, Orlando Lugo of Luquillo, PR; randson, Ivan Lugo of Luquillo and companion Franklin Ross of Luquillo. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Rachael Lugo; and her husband, Addison VanCampen. Rosetta was born on July 1,1934 in Coshocton, Ohio, daughter of the late Donald and Catherine Sherer Wherley. She graduated from the College of Wooster in Ohio with a degree in Physical Education. She went on to teach math in the Cincinnati public school system. Rosetta and Addison VanCampen lived in Cincinnati for many years before retiring together in her childhood home in Stone Creek. Rosetta was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend to so many. She was a strong civil rights advocate and a true humanitarian. As a patron of the arts, she had an extensive art collection which brought her much joy. She was an avid fitness enthusiast who enjoyed swimming, walking, gardening, and yoga. She especially loved the ocean and the great outdoors. Her family and friends will always remember her as being virtuous, loving, generous and kind. The family would like to thank Seasons Hospice and Hospital of University of Philadelphia for their remarkable and gentle care they took of Rosetta Marie.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at 3 p.m. on June 22, 2019 at Ricardo's Party Center, 115 Front Street S.W., New Philadelphia. Donations can be sent to: Seasons Hospice Foundation, 8537 Solution Center, Chicago IL 60677.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 10, 2019