Ross "Ed" Weston II
77, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, died in his home Friday, May 29, 2020. Ed was the son of the late Ross and Vera (Gooding) Weston. Born in Twin City Hospital at Dennison, Ed graduated from Gnadenhutten High School in 1961. After high school he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving his country as a Radioman 2nd class aboard the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea. After the Navy, Ed worked at Western Electric/Lucent Technologies for over 40 years till retirement. Ed was an avid ham radio operator all his life.

Ed is survived by his second family of cousins: Tom (Cinda) Herbert, Jerry (Ellen) Herbert, Pat (late Paul) Herbert Stratton, Bill (Judy) Gooding, Larry (Eileen) Gooding and Linda (Dan) Gooding Workman.

In keeping with Ed's wishes there will be no calling hours or service. Cremation will take place through the care of Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence by visiting the funeral home web site: www.geibcares.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
