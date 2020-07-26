Roxanna K. DeVault
Together Again
77, of Ashland, and formerly of Strasburg and Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the Kingston at Ashland following an extended illness. Born August 5, 1942 in Massillon she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Lucille Faber Reischman. Roxanna was also preceded in death by her husband, Francis "Wayne" DeVault on October 4, 1989. She retired in 1984 from Hawkins Market in Mansfield, and had also been a waitress at The Junction and Cindy's for many years. Roxanna always tried to make the best of her condition, always with a smile and positive attitude. In her spare time she enjoyed painting and traveling.
A wonderful and loving mother and sister, Roxanna will be sadly missed by her children, Barbara (Jim) Harmon of Mansfield, David (Diane) DeVault of Wooster; sister, Judy (Roy) DeVault of Beach City.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory. A service celebrating Roxanna's life will be held on Thursday, July 30th at 1:00 p.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Strasburg with Rev. Brian Flood officiating. Interment of the ashes will take place in the Dover Burial Park. The family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Roxanna may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral homes website, www.tolandherzig.com
