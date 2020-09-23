Roy A. Mast



99, of Berlin, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, Sept. 21 at Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg, after a period of declining health and a short illness. Roy was born on August 17, 1921, to the late Amos J. and Emma (Raber) Mast, and married Anna Kline on Feb. 27, 1947. They had been married 63 years when she passed away on May 26, 2010. He served in the Civilian Public Service during World War II. After his release, he began a long career in residential and commercial building construction and was the founder of Holmes M-M Construction. Roy enjoyed his family, people in general, challenges, and in earlier years had traveled extensively – often as part of a work crew to support overseas missionaries. These work-related travels took him to Canada, Central and South America, Romania and France. He visited Christian missions in Asia, and altogether visited 62 different countries. He served on the boards of Mennonite Disaster Service and Wycliffe Associates. He and others established a bicycle factory in El Salvador. Also an active member of his community, Roy was a charter member of the Berlin Fire Department and served as director of the Amish Mennonite Heritage Center and on the board of Freedom Hills. He was an active member of the Bethel Fellowship Church.



After retirement, Roy enjoyed donating his time to Freedom Hills and later to the restoration of the one-room South Bunker Hill school house he had attended as a child. He and Anna spent many winters in Florida. Since Anna's passing, he greatly enjoyed the fellowship of his "nineties" friends as they met weekly at the local restaurant. Roy was a great story-teller, and he was also not timid in speaking to strangers of his faith and his Lord. In many ways, he was self-taught and a man of great knowledge and wisdom. He will be greatly missed.



Surviving is one daughter, Barbara (Ernest) Buller and one son, Jerry (Mary Ellen) Mast, and one daughter-in-law, Mary Mast, all of Berlin; nine grandchildren, Patricia (Matt) Hallman, Carla (Ryan) Yoss, Annie (Joel) Hostetler, David Buller, Jared Buller, Kristie (Josh) Keim, Kevin (Lori) Mast, Julie (John) Miller and Benjamin (Kendra) Mast, and twelve great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by sisters Susan, Sarah, Ada and Iva, brothers Dan and Eli, a son Allan, and a great-granddaughter, Mercy Hallman.



An outdoor graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Bethel Fellowship Cemetery, 4183 SR 39, Millersburg, Ohio, with Pastor Mark Yoder officiating. Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Because of family health concerns, social distancing and masks are required.



Miller Funeral Care - Walnut Creek, Ohio 330-893-2273



