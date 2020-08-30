Roy Hill84, of Baltic, passed away at his home on Friday, August 28, 2020 after a period of declining health. He was born in Kentucky on August 13, 1936 to the late Esta and Anna Hill, and lived in Ohio most of his life. Roy was a shovel bucket operator in the Ohio strip mines for many years before becoming a police officer. He was a Deputy for the West Lafayette PD before becoming Chief of Police in Baltic, where he served for 16 years before his retirement. He enjoyed many things during his life, but he greatly enjoyed being a police office and all the friendships he made during those years. He also had a great love for horses, especially Arabians. He was a Veteran of the US Army.Roy is survived by his wife of 27 years, the former Irene Crilow; and two sisters, Ann and Lucille. He is also survived by his four daughters: Linda, Tessa, Norma, and Cathy; four sons: Bud, Steve, John, and Todd; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Esta, Ford, Ab, Bobby, and Ervin; and sisters, Callie and Edith.There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. The family asks that any memorial donations be made to Smith-Varns Funeral Home to help with expenses.Smith-Varns330-852-2141