1/1
ROY HILL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Hill

84, of Baltic, passed away at his home on Friday, August 28, 2020 after a period of declining health. He was born in Kentucky on August 13, 1936 to the late Esta and Anna Hill, and lived in Ohio most of his life. Roy was a shovel bucket operator in the Ohio strip mines for many years before becoming a police officer. He was a Deputy for the West Lafayette PD before becoming Chief of Police in Baltic, where he served for 16 years before his retirement. He enjoyed many things during his life, but he greatly enjoyed being a police office and all the friendships he made during those years. He also had a great love for horses, especially Arabians. He was a Veteran of the US Army.

Roy is survived by his wife of 27 years, the former Irene Crilow; and two sisters, Ann and Lucille. He is also survived by his four daughters: Linda, Tessa, Norma, and Cathy; four sons: Bud, Steve, John, and Todd; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Esta, Ford, Ab, Bobby, and Ervin; and sisters, Callie and Edith.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. The family asks that any memorial donations be made to Smith-Varns Funeral Home to help with expenses.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithvarns.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith-Varns Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved