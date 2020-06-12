Roy L. Miller88, of 10631 Senff Road, Dundee, passed away peacefully on to his eternal home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 following a period of declining health. He was born in Holmes County on March 22, 1932 to the late Lester S. and Susan (Kurtz) Miller and married Fannie Yoder on April 28, 1953 and she survives. He was a retired farmer and a member of the Amish Church.In addition to his wife, he is survived by six daughters and five sons, Carol (Leroy) Yoder of Winesburg, Willis (Miriam) Miller, Ruth Ann (Ray) Weaver, Aaron (Naomi) Miller, Roy Jr. (Christina) Miller, Duane (Gwen) Miller and Marion (Marea) Miller all of Mount Eaton, Mary Jane (Marvin) Troyer of Sugarcreek, Linda (Joseph) Troyer of Dundee, Sue (Andy Jr.) Yoder of Mount Hope and Leah (Allen) Miller of Kidron; 55 grandchildren; 82 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary (Sam) Hershberger of Mount Eaton.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant grandchildren; two great-grandsons; sisters, Fannie Keim, Nettie Schlabach and Sarah Miller; a stillborn sister, Emma; brothers-in-law, Jacob J. Keim, Calvin J. Schlabach and Fremon E. Miller.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the family residence with Bishop Jeff Hershberger officiating. Burial will follow in the Nisley Cemetery. Friends may call anytime at the family residence. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements. The family would like to express their gratitude to LifeCare Hospice for their caring assistance during this time.Spidell - Mount Eaton330-359-5252