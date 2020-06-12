Roy L. Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy L. Miller

88, of 10631 Senff Road, Dundee, passed away peacefully on to his eternal home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 following a period of declining health. He was born in Holmes County on March 22, 1932 to the late Lester S. and Susan (Kurtz) Miller and married Fannie Yoder on April 28, 1953 and she survives. He was a retired farmer and a member of the Amish Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by six daughters and five sons, Carol (Leroy) Yoder of Winesburg, Willis (Miriam) Miller, Ruth Ann (Ray) Weaver, Aaron (Naomi) Miller, Roy Jr. (Christina) Miller, Duane (Gwen) Miller and Marion (Marea) Miller all of Mount Eaton, Mary Jane (Marvin) Troyer of Sugarcreek, Linda (Joseph) Troyer of Dundee, Sue (Andy Jr.) Yoder of Mount Hope and Leah (Allen) Miller of Kidron; 55 grandchildren; 82 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary (Sam) Hershberger of Mount Eaton.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant grandchildren; two great-grandsons; sisters, Fannie Keim, Nettie Schlabach and Sarah Miller; a stillborn sister, Emma; brothers-in-law, Jacob J. Keim, Calvin J. Schlabach and Fremon E. Miller.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the family residence with Bishop Jeff Hershberger officiating. Burial will follow in the Nisley Cemetery. Friends may call anytime at the family residence. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements. The family would like to express their gratitude to LifeCare Hospice for their caring assistance during this time.

Spidell - Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc.
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved