Roy William Hochstetler
1944 - 2020
Roy William Hochstetler

76, of 4020 Oak Ridge Rd. NW, Sugarcreek, passed away at home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 after a period of declining health. He was born on April 21, 1944 to the late John and Lydia Ann (Miller) Hochstetler. Roy attended the Old Order Amish Church and was enrolled at the Holmes County Training Center for many years.

Surviving are his three brothers, Albert (Lydia Ann) Hochstetler with whom Roy resided, John Jr. Hochstetler of Dundee, and Joe (Janice) Hochstetler of Millersburg; a brother-in-law, Melvin J. (late Katie Mae) Miller of Holmesville; a sister-in-law, Kathy (late Willis) Hochstetler of Dundee; three step-brothers; three step-sisters; ten nephews and nine nieces. Preceding him in death are his parents, John and Lydia Ann; his step-mother, Emma Hochstetler; his sister, Katie Mae Miller; his brother, Willis Hochstetler; and his sister-in-law, Iva Miller.

Funeral services will be held at the Hochstetler residence 4020 Oak Ridge Rd. NW, Sugarcreek on Friday, October 30 at 9:00 a.m. with Minister Ivan L. Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Raber Cemetery in Hardy Township. Friends may call after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday and any time on Thursday. A special thank you to Community Hospice for their support during this time.

Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273

Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 29, 2020.
