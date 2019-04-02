The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
Royce A. Bierwirth

Royce A. Bierwirth Obituary
Royce A. Bierwirth 1968-2019

50, of Bolivar, died Friday March 29, 2019 at his residence. Born in Akron on January 30, 1968 to Barbara and Clark Bierwirth of Akron and the late Leroy Tullis. Royce was a staff accountant with Harris, Miller & Finkelstein, LLP in Canton. He enjoyed old cars and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, the former Lisa Mahoney, whom he married in October 1995; four children, Cameron Bierwirth, Lucas Bierwirth, Danielle Bierwirth and Jacob Bierwirth all of Dover

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar. Pastor Bill Eckert will officiate and burial will follow in Fort Laurens Cemetery in Bolivar. Friends and family may call Wednesday from 12:00 Noon until time of services at 2:00 PM. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 2, 2019
