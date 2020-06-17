Ruby J. Duncan105, a resident at Hennis Care Centre, Dover, the last three years, formerly of Beach City, went to be with her LORD, Sunday, June 14, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was born at New Philadelphia, Oh., the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Bitzel Wernke and a life resident of the area. She and her husband (Red)were bus drivers for the Beach City School system and a homemaker.Ruby was preceded by her husband, Hobart M. (Red) Duncan, June 7, 2000 and two sisters, Helen Hafner and Shirley Feller. Surviving are two sons and daughter in law, Tommy Duncan of Strasburg and Eric (Vickie) Duncan of Beach City; five grandchildren: Tammi (Rex) Ehmer, Lori Emery, Mica Boughman, Deidre (David) Owen, Ian (Angie) Duncan and nine great grandchildren and one great great grandson.A graveside service for the family will be held at South Lawn Cemetery. Beach City. Condolences may be made to:Lantzer, 330 756 2121