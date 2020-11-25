1/1
Ruby Louise Elifritz
1933 - 2020
Ruby Louise Elifritz

86, of New Philadelphia passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 in the New Dawn Health Care Center. Ruby was born on Nov. 24, 1933 in Indiana, Pennsylvania to the late Irvin and Hannah Jewart Keener. She was also preceded in death by five children, Warland, Boyd, Greg, Bryan and Peggy; five brothers and five sisters. She was a member of the Salvation Army, and in her spare time, she enjoyed reading and watching her favorite game shows on TV.

Ruby is survived by her children, Curtis (Joy) Elifritz of Illinois, Wesley (Donna) Elifritz of Youngstown, Philip (Patricia) Elifritz of New Philadelphia, Leland (Beth) Elifritz of Salem, Tracy Zeigler of New Philadelphia; brother, Les Keener; sister, Roseann Bush; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren, including, Zoe and Vanessa.

Cremation will be handled through the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Per Ruby's wishes, there will be no services or calling hours. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Ruby may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.


Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
