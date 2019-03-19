|
|
Rudolf Weber 1925-2019
93, of New Philadelphia, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home following a recent illness. Rudolf was born July 12, 1925 in Weindorf, Hungary to the late Rudolf and Hernie Weber. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church at New Philadelphia and was a longtime employee of Geiser and Kappler.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Elisabeth (Kroner) Weber whom he married on April 24, 1948; his sons, Rudolf (Phuong) Weber of Huntington Beach, Calif., and Klaus (Judy) Weber of New Philadelphia; his grandchildren, Rudolf A. Weber, Natalie Elisabeth Weber, Melissa (Dave) Silverthorn and Brandon (Sara) Kandel; four great-grandchildren, Lucas Gerber, Evan and Liam Kandel and Zane Silverthorn and two sisters, Elvira Ganz of Columbus and Rose Wiebert of New Jersey.
In keeping with Rudolf's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 19, 2019