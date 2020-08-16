Russell Alan "Al" Ickes
a lifelong resident of Dover passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at the age of 71 from natural causes. Born March 14, 1949 in Dover, he is the son of Jeanne (Kappeler) Ickes of Dover and the late Walter E. Ickes Jr. Al taught Industrial Arts and drafting for many years and retired from the Field Local Schools and previously served several other area schools as an educator over the years. He was a 1968 graduate of Dover High School where he excelled in sports. He was a starting guard for the 1967 undefeated Dover Tornadoes football team and earned letters in football, wrestling, and track. Among his football accolades, Al was first team All Cardinal Conference on both offense and defense, Honorable Mention All Ohio, and received the Best Blocker Award. He then furthered his education and played football for General Beadle State (now Dakota State) in South Dakota. He attended NewPointe Community Church in Dover. He had numerous interests that included his love for traveling along with riding his motorcycle, hunting, collecting antiques and coins, and owning and operating Al's Kettle corn. He will be remembered as a happy go lucky guy who never met a stranger and enjoyed striking up conversations with people.
In addition to his mother, Al is sadly missed by his family that includes his sisters, Susan (Clyde) Penrod of Dover and Gretchen (Bob) Hobart of New Philadelphia; two brothers, Timothy Ickes of Dover and Brian Ickes of Canton; his longtime loving companion, Edie Wendling of New Philadelphia along with three nieces, and six great nieces and four great nephews and his lifelong friend, Tim Sewell.
A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 5-8 pm in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory at Dover. Those unable to attend or who may wish to express a fond memory of Al can sign the online guestbook by visiting the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed and masks are a state mandate. Cremation has taken place and a private graveside will be held at a later date in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Dover. Memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity.