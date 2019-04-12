Home

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street
New Philadelphia, OH
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street
New Philadelphia, OH
Russell Glenn "Red" Rankin


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Russell Glenn "Red" Rankin Obituary
Russell Glenn "Red" Rankin

1930-2019

Age 88, of Uhrichsville, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in his residence surrounded by his beloved family. Born in Warwick Township, Ohio on May 22, 1930, Glenn, was a son of the late Earl B. and Dorothy Himes Rankin. Glenn was a 1948 graduate of the former Tuscarawas-Warwick High School. Just out of high school, Glenn began his career as a painter for Lee Decorating, and soon earned his journeyman status. He was known for his expert workmanship in interior finishing and operated his own business, Rankin Painting, until his retirement in 1995. Glenn served in the United States Army from 1951 – 1953 as a member of the 16th Corps Military Police and was stationed in Japan during his service.

Glenn was also a gifted wood craftsman who designed and built oak furniture including Hoosier Cabinets, end tables, chest of drawers, and lawn furniture. He also loved restoring Mustangs and working on his 1970 Camaro. He was a Life Member of the Uhrichsville American Legion and the former K of P.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, the former Betty Wolfe, whom he married on March 17, 1951; their children, Jeff (Vicki) Rankin of Milford, Ohio, Linda (Roger) Medema of Lake Forrest, Ill., James (Brenda) Rankin of Bolivar and John (Haley) Rankin of Midland, Texas; seven grandchildren, Justin Rankin, Erin Rankin, Lael and Race Medema, Lydia Fach, Jonathan Rankin, and Kyle Anderson; a great-granddaughter, Giulianna Grace Rankin; and a numerous nieces and nephews. Glenn was very proud of his family and all of their accomplishments. In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Donald Rankin.

The family will greet guests on Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Pastor Shaun Green will lead a service celebrating Glenn's life in the funeral home's chapel on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Union Cemetery at Uhrichsville. Following services all are invited to return to the Geib Family Center, adjacent to the funeral home for a time of food and fellowship. Memorial Contributions in Glenn's name may be directed to Uhrichsville First United Methodist Church, PO BOX 426, Uhrichsville, OH 44683. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Glenn by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 12, 2019
