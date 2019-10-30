Home

Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Russell "Chuck" Kohler


1963 - 2019
Russell "Chuck" Kohler Obituary
Russell "Chuck" Kohler

56, of Dover, died Monday, October 28, 2019 in Truman Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia following injuries sustained from a previous car accident. A son of Barbara (Beans) Kohler and the late Russell A. Kohler, Chuck was born May 8, 1963 in Union Hospital at Dover. Chuck graduated from New Philadelphia High School and was most recently employed as a press operator at Dover High Performance Plastics. He was also a member of the New Philadelphia VFW. Prior to his accident, Chuck was an avid bowler and took part in various leagues. He also enjoyed taking his vehicles to car shows and watching "Big Time Wrestling".

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Doris (Tom) Grezlik of New Philadelphia; his brother, John (companion, Rebecca); two nieces, Peyton Kohler and Karmann Grezlik and a nephew, Ryan (Sarah) Grezlik.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Chuck's life will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Anslow officiating. Following the service, a luncheon will be held in the Geib Family Center at New Philadelphia. Cremation will follow the services and inurnment will take place in Evergreen Burial Park at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Chuck by visiting the funeral home, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Chuck's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 30, 2019
