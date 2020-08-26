1/1
Ruth A. Blair
1948 - 2020
{ "" }
Age 72, of East Sparta, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. She was born May 31, 1948 in Ashland, Ky., a daughter of the late Ford and Beulah (Smith) Huguenot, and had been an East Sparta resident since 1985, previously residing in Bolivar. Ruth was a 1966 graduate of Paul G. Blazer High School in Ashland. She was a 24 year employee of Kidney & Hypertension Consultants Inc., where she worked in the Billing Dept.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Huguenot. Ruth is survived by her husband, Dwight F. Blair, with whom she celebrated their 45th Wedding Anniversary on March 29th; two sons, Sean and Dwight Blair, Jr., and five grandchildren, Emilee, Ashlee, Noah, Cody, and Molly; one brother, Tony Uhler, and her beloved dog, Biscuit.

Friends may call Friday 6-8 p.m. at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. Facial covering and social distancing will be required. There will be no services. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425

Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
