|
|
Ruth A. Loessi
Ruth and Ted Loessi
"Together Forever"
age 89, of Dover, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Dover's Hennis Care Centre. Born July 13, 1930, in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Simon and Erma Spies Mumma. Ruth graduated from Dover High School in 1948, and went on to attend Heidelberg College. She married Theodore R. "Ted" Loessi on May 6, 1951; the couple had two daughters and shared 65 years of marriage prior to Ted's passing on November 12, 2016. Ruth and Ted, along with Fred "Fritz" and Jane Lanz, owned and operated the former Mumma Furniture Store in Dover for 30 years.
Ruth was an active member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Dover, where she was a Sunday school teacher, belonged to the Esther Circle, served on numerous committees, and directed the bell choir. Additionally, Ruth belonged to the American Business Women's Association, and, in her younger days, was a leader for the Campfire Girls, was a member of the Children's Conservation League and Jaycee Wives. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, who was dearly loved by her family. Ruth had a great sense of humor - she was a character - larger than life. Some of Ruth's favorite pastimes were swimming, quilting, traveling and entertaining. She was an excellent cook and baker.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Maryruth (David) Warther of Dover, and Bethann (Louis) Calabrese of Lorain; her grandchildren, Marybeth (Ashley) Smith, Benjamin (Erin) Class and David Warther III; her great-grandchildren, Amaya, Sean, Joshua, Jase and Ember Ruth. Besides her parents and husband, Ted, Ruth was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Carruthers, and her brother, Simon Mumma.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, on Wednesday, October 2, 10 - 11 a.m. A service will follow at 11 officiated by Rev. Thomas Dunkle. Directly afterward, there will be a lunch in the fellowship hall of St. John's United Church. Burial will be later in Brandywine Cemetery, Dover. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Ruth, please visit the obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Instead of flowers, the family suggests that contributions in Ruth's memory be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 409 North Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio 44662.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 1, 2019