Ruth Ann Bentoski79, of Dover, formerly of West Branch, Michigan, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020.She is survived by her children: Karen Lafferty, Marcy (Eric) Bentoski, and Richard (Cindy) Bentoski; granddaughters Amanda, Amber, Erica, and Anastasia; grandsons, R.J., Justin, and Richard; great-granddaughter, Zoey; sisters, Wanda Tinker and Mary Lou Fisher; brother, Victor Fisher; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; four brothers; and a sister.A private, family service is planned. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.