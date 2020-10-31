Ruth Ann MeekAge 56, of New Philadelphia, Ohio died late Thursday afternoon, October 29, 2020 in the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, Ohio. She was born July 16, 1964 in Dover, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Roy Junior Tice Sr. and Jennie Smart Tice. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers Paul Junior Smart and Rocky Smart and two sisters Gertrude Gatten and Elizabeth Tice. Primarily a homemaker, Ruth engaged in a variety of craft projects. Although she spent much of her time in her home, she was fond of attending local yard sales. When she wasn't involved in her painting or craft designs, she cultivated her vegetable gardens and luxurious floral beds. Ruth was also a creative baker and excellent cook. She found comfort in listening to the sound of the falling rain. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be dearly missed by her family and friends.She is survived by her husband, Robford K. Meek, whom she married August 8, 1989; a daughter, Mrs. Jennifer (Gary, Jr.) Knight of New Philadelphia; a son, Robbie Meek and his fiancée, Sasha Miller of Dennison, Ohio; her six grandchildren, Jackson Nichols, Jazzmyn Knight, and Gracie Knight, all of New Philadelphia, Daniel Miller, Kailyn Miller, and Joseph Meek, all of Dennison; four sisters, Mrs. Betty (Don) Webb of New Philadelphia and Mrs. Jennie (Tom) Harding, both of New Philadelphia, Mrs. Becky (Ken) Applegarth of Lakeland, Fla., and Mrs. Elsie (John) Graybill of Uhrichsville, Ohio; two brothers, Roy (Deanna) Tice Jr. of Beach City, Ohio and Arthur Tice, Sr. of New Philadelphia; two half-sisters, Christy Johns and Amy Dietrich and three half-brothers, Dusty Tice, Kyle Tice and Jacob Tice.Calling hours will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville. Facial covering will be necessary and all social distancing protocols will be observed. No additional formal services are scheduled. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.Baxter-Gardner(740) 269-9225