R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Ruth Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ann Sanders


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Ann Sanders Obituary
Ruth Ann Sanders 1941-2019

77, of Port Washington, formerly of Uhrichsville, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Park Village in Dover. Born October 31, 1941 in Bellaire, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late John and Sarah (Whipple) Workman. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who had also worked at Hennis Care Centre and Union Cheese. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, gaming on the computer and, most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. She attended Bethel Worship Center in Uhrichsville.

On November 2, 1956, Ruth married Frank Robert Sanders with whom she enjoyed nearly 59 years of marriage until his passing on October 12, 2015. They are survived by their children, Larry (Sue) Sanders, Donna Hess, Dora (Robert) Smith, Brenda (Jim) Sellers, Linda Gibson, Sara (Steve) Freeland, Duwana Hilliker, and Phyllis Ross; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter with another great-great-grandchild expected. Ruth is also survived by her siblings, Sam (Daisy) Edie, Paul Workman, Elmer Workman and Roselle (Elmer) Sanders, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Edward and John Workman; sister-in-law, Linda Workman; son-in-law, Thomas Gibson; grandsons, David and James; and a nephew.

Services, officiated by Pastor John Stevenson, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will be in West Union Cemetery near Gilmore. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Worship Center and the Tuscarawas County Humane Society.

R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.

(740) 922-1970

www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on June 7, 2019
