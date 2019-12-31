|
|
Ruth Catherine Ross
89, of Dennison, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis, N.C., after an extended stay with her daughter in North Carolina. Born May 31, 1930 in Uhrichsville, she was a daughter of the late James Kelly and Mildred Mae (Bennett) Patterson.
On June 7, 1952, Ruth married William Edgar Ross with whom she enjoyed nearly 59 years of marriage until his passing on April 2, 2011. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who will be deeply missed by her surviving family which includes her son, John R. (Joette) Ross; daughter, Sheila Kay Preciado; granddaughters, Stacey Meares, Becky Oakes and Debby Addy; great-grandchildren, Abby, Ashley, Emily, Gage, and Tripp; step children, Dorothy Jean Caswell and William "Jay" Ross; several step grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill (Donna) Patterson, Ronnie (Mary Jane) Patterson and Doyle (Merry) Patterson; sister, Joyce Moody; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, James "Junior" and John Patterson; and sisters, Betty Gatchell and Helen Patterson.
Private family services, officiated by Rev. Mark Unrue, will be held at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow beside her beloved husband in Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery in Gnadenhutten.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 31, 2019