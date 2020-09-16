1/1
RUTH E. EGGAN
Ruth E. Eggan

94, of New Philadelphia, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Park Village Care Center at Dover following a period of declining health. Born in Gnadenhutten, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Gertrude (Pfeiffer) Huebner and a 1944 graduate of the former Gnadenhutten High School. On June 3, 1947, Ruth married her high school sweetheart, James P. Eggan, following his discharge from the military after World War II and together celebrated over 46 years of marriage before his passing in 1993. Ruth had worked as a baker in the New Philadelphia High School cafeteria for a number of years but also, with her husband, owned and operated, the former Bowmen's Archery Shop in New Philadelphia. A member of Broadway United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia and also the Golden Rule Sunday School Class, Ruth was also lovingly adopted by the congregations of the Baltic, Fresno and Isleta United Methodist Churches, where her son, Dan serves as pastor.

Surviving are her two sons and daughters-in-law, James and Linda Eggan of Uhrichsville and Dan and Kris Eggan of West Lafayette; her grandchildren, Nathan (Dori) Eggan of Galena, Amber Eggan of West Lafayette and Jessica (David) Ray of Maumelle, Arkansas; five great grandchildren, Abby, Lizzy, Elly, Charlotte and William. In addition to her parents and her husband, a sister, Dorothy Reichman and two brothers, Eugene Huebner and Roy Huebner also precede her in death.

Due to COVID-19 and in keeping precautions in mind, a private family graveside service is to be held. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia has been entrusted with the service arrangements. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the memorial funds of either the Fresno United Methodist Church, the Isleta United Methodist Church or to a charity of the donor's choice in Ruth's memory. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Ruth by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 16, 2020.
September 15, 2020
To all of the Eggan family, we offer our sincerest sympathy. Ruth was such a lovely person and neighbor. We have many memories of porch visits, living room chats with her, sharing of family gatherings of ours and hers, sharing of our garden produce with her, watching her mow her lawn all the way to age 92, standing on a ladder to clean her windows far longer than she should have, making and sharing of hardtack candy at Christmas time and so many more memories of a sweet lady. Ruth thought so much of her family and was always sharing information with us. She was also the Second Drive informant of neighbor info. We were so happy to be able to watch out for her and care for her as her health started to fail. A woman of deep and strong faith, she so looked forward to being with God and His Son Jesus. She is already missed in the neighborhood but we know she is with God, at peace and enjoying the new life promised her. We will keep all of her family members in our thoughts and prayers. God’s love, peace and comfort to all of you.
Joan, Teresa and Rita Goth
Neighbor
