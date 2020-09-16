Ruth E. Eggan
94, of New Philadelphia, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Park Village Care Center at Dover following a period of declining health. Born in Gnadenhutten, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Gertrude (Pfeiffer) Huebner and a 1944 graduate of the former Gnadenhutten High School. On June 3, 1947, Ruth married her high school sweetheart, James P. Eggan, following his discharge from the military after World War II and together celebrated over 46 years of marriage before his passing in 1993. Ruth had worked as a baker in the New Philadelphia High School cafeteria for a number of years but also, with her husband, owned and operated, the former Bowmen's Archery Shop in New Philadelphia. A member of Broadway United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia and also the Golden Rule Sunday School Class, Ruth was also lovingly adopted by the congregations of the Baltic, Fresno and Isleta United Methodist Churches, where her son, Dan serves as pastor.
Surviving are her two sons and daughters-in-law, James and Linda Eggan of Uhrichsville and Dan and Kris Eggan of West Lafayette; her grandchildren, Nathan (Dori) Eggan of Galena, Amber Eggan of West Lafayette and Jessica (David) Ray of Maumelle, Arkansas; five great grandchildren, Abby, Lizzy, Elly, Charlotte and William. In addition to her parents and her husband, a sister, Dorothy Reichman and two brothers, Eugene Huebner and Roy Huebner also precede her in death.
Due to COVID-19 and in keeping precautions in mind, a private family graveside service is to be held. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia has been entrusted with the service arrangements. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the memorial funds of either the Fresno United Methodist Church, the Isleta United Methodist Church or to a charity of the donor's choice
in Ruth's memory.