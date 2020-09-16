To all of the Eggan family, we offer our sincerest sympathy. Ruth was such a lovely person and neighbor. We have many memories of porch visits, living room chats with her, sharing of family gatherings of ours and hers, sharing of our garden produce with her, watching her mow her lawn all the way to age 92, standing on a ladder to clean her windows far longer than she should have, making and sharing of hardtack candy at Christmas time and so many more memories of a sweet lady. Ruth thought so much of her family and was always sharing information with us. She was also the Second Drive informant of neighbor info. We were so happy to be able to watch out for her and care for her as her health started to fail. A woman of deep and strong faith, she so looked forward to being with God and His Son Jesus. She is already missed in the neighborhood but we know she is with God, at peace and enjoying the new life promised her. We will keep all of her family members in our thoughts and prayers. God’s love, peace and comfort to all of you.

Joan, Teresa and Rita Goth

