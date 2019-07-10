|
|
Ruth E. Moore
Together Again
81, of Strasburg died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House following a brief illness. Born April 16, 1938 in Dover she was a daughter of the late James and Opal Kennison Cappillo. Ruth was also preceded in death by her husband, Rolland J. "Jim" Moore. Ruth was a homemaker who also assisted her husband with running the family businesses, Do-Mor Refuse and DMA. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed being with her family, especially following her grandchildren with their different activities.
Ruth will be sadly missed by her children, Rich (Vickie) Moore of Strasburg, Randy (Nancy) Moore of Mineral City, Sandy (Ken) DeBos of Bolivar; brother, Roy Cappillo of Zoarville; sister, Betty (Larry) Hiller of Atwood; grandchildren, Alyssa (Nick) Chambers, Ashlee Moore, Nathan and Madisan DeBos.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. There are no services or calling hours. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Ruth may do so by visiting the online obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Truman House.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 10, 2019