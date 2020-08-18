Ruth Eloise (King) Milner
97, went home to be with the Lord on Aug 15th, 2020. She was currently residing at Ottawa County Riverside Nursing Home in Oak Harbor, Ohio. She was born April 21, 1923 in Miller, Ohio to Albra and Clarinda (Miller) King. Ruth was the oldest of nine children and graduated from Lowell High School in 1941. On May 25, 1942 she married Paul Biedel Milner, the love of her life, in Lowell, Ohio. They enjoyed a meal after (prepared by Ruth's mother) with their families. During World War II Ruth worked as a telephone operator in Lowell, Ohio while her husband served in the U.S. Army's Third Armoured Division under Gen. George S. Patton for three years. Ruth was a member of the Eastern Stars for over 50 years and a member of the First Christian Church in Dover, Ohio for over 40 years. She was a homemaker her entire married life and loved her family. Ruth was always available, on short notice, to lend a helping hand with newborns ( her specialty), wall papering, canning or whatever was needed. She and Paul enjoyed many winters in Florida after retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Johnny, Charles and Merle King; sister, Ann Kelly; and her husband of 64 years Paul. She is survived by her two children, Randy (Betty) Milner of Springfield, Ohio and Sherrie Ruth (Phil) Conley of Millbury, Ohio; four grandsons, Mike (Winnie) Milner, Alan Conley, Brad (Laura) Milner and Dave (Jodie) Conley; seven great-grandchildren, Eric, Caroline, Allison & Mia Milner, Caden, Zach and Calli Conley; siblings, Bill (Ruth Ann) King, Alberta Miller, Mary Wiley and Nancy Malster; along with many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution in Ruth's name can be made to the First Christian Church, 3029 N. Wooster Ave, Dover, Ohio, 44622, The Alzheimer's Association
In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution in Ruth's name can be made to the First Christian Church, 3029 N. Wooster Ave, Dover, Ohio, 44622, The Alzheimer's Association, 480 W. Dussel Drive, Maumee, Ohio, 43537 or Heartland Hospice, 907 W. State Street Suite A,Fremont Ohio, 43420. Plans for a Celebration of Life are pending due to the Corona virus. Interment will take place at the Watertown Cemetery, Watertown, Ohio.